Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.10

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Ternium has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ternium has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ternium to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 1,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

