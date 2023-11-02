Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIFree Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,323 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

