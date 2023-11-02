HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,696 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7 %

AFL opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

