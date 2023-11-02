HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,541 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Carter’s stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

