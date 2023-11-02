Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 131 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $121.32 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average is $131.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

