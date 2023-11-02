Smith Salley & Associates Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,857 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,001 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 284.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $712.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

