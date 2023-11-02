Callan Capital LLC Purchases 109 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 58,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 573.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,704,000 after purchasing an additional 255,659 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 54.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 21,684 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average of $138.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

