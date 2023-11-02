Saturna Capital CORP Buys New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $180,853,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.4 %

PWR opened at $159.73 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

