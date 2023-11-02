Saturna Capital CORP Sells 1,475 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Trading Down 3.1 %
ALB stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $119.61 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.73.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.80.
Albemarle Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.
