Savant Capital LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 149.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

PPG opened at $122.95 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.42 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.13. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

