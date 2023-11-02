HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 14,617 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VYM opened at $101.84 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

