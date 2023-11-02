HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 12,857 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $186.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.