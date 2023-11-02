HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Medtronic stock opened at $71.05 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

