Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 60,948 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

