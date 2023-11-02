Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,723 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,555,000. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 384,834 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
PGX opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.81.
Invesco Preferred ETF Profile
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
