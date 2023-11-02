HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 16,232 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,674,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

BR opened at $171.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $189.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.