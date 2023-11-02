HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 4,784 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $552.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $536.04 and a 200-day moving average of $481.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

