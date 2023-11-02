Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Carlisle Companies worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $255.84 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $289.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.86 and its 200-day moving average is $248.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

