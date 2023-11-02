Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $21,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $721,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 565.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,938,000 after acquiring an additional 840,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $311.69 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $274.34 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

