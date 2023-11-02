American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Schlumberger by 26.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,966 shares of company stock worth $6,899,372. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

