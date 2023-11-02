American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,184 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $51.68 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

