American International Group Inc. Sells 2,290 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $159.61 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

