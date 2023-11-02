American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,607 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,057 shares of company stock worth $13,848,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

