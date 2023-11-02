Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $151.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.63.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

