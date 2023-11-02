Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $26,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hubbell by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $279.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.86.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

