Motco Makes New $46,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Motco purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 100.0% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $608.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $610.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $661.38. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $437.12 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

