Motco Acquires 323 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Motco raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Novartis were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33. The company has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

