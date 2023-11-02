HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 14,418 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after buying an additional 310,250 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 444,685 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,352,000 after buying an additional 525,596 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MMC opened at $191.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

