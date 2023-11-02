Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Trimmed by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

