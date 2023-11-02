10,000 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.28 on Thursday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

