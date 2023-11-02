Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

NYSE PRU opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average is $89.96. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

