Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

