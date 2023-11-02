Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PPL by 25,537.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,914,000 after buying an additional 6,132,992 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $97,265,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth $88,056,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 186.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,487,000 after buying an additional 3,031,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

