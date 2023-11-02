Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $239.57 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,134,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Lam Research worth $239,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $622.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $384.72 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $639.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.