Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.42% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $237,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $62.57 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

