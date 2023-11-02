Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $242.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $242,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after buying an additional 243,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,504,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

