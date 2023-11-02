Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Apartment Income REIT has a payout ratio of 375.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

