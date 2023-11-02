Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BATS:CBOE opened at $165.67 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.41.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

