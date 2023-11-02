Motco Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Motco bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $13,327,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

