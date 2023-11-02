Motco Sells 118 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Equinix were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.14.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $739.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $743.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $751.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.77 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,970. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

