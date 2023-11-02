Motco Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motco lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 61,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 667,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 116,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

