Motco Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 439,609.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,675 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after buying an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 190.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $30.09 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

