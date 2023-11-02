Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires New Shares in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.07% of IonQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in IonQ by 586.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 515,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 440,041 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $1,988,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.25. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 694.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

