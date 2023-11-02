AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,488.24 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,529.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,525.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

