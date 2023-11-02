iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTH opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.43% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

