Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. Yum China has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Yum China by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,938 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC raised their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

