iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ IBTM opened at $21.66 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

