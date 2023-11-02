Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $167.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.84. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

