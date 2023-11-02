iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTK stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.61% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

