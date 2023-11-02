iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTG opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $23.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

